Movements in Biology

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 72nd Anniversary of Independence

  The Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas congratulate the Government and people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on seventy-two (72) years of nationhood. The Bahamas and Sri Lanka established diplomatic ties in 2005 and maintain cordial relations. Both countries are member states of the United Nations (UN) and…

REMARKS BY MR PETER DEVEAUX-ISAACS, PERMANENT SECRETARY, ON THE OCCASION OF THE CELEBRATION OF THE 2020 CHINESE SPRING FESTIVAL IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

The Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, MP, Minister of Education, The Hon. Brian Moree, QC, Chief Justice, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Former Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Davis, MP, Leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, Members of Parliament, Your Excellency, Ambassador HUANG Qinguo, and Madam ZHENG Chuncao, Senior Government Officials, Members of the…

2020 SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS OF OAS MEMBER STATES — GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

The Department of Human Development, Education & Employment of the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development, through the OAS Partnerships Program for Education & Training, invites Bahamian nationals to submit applications to become recipients of scholarships and study in China at all levels.   The document also lists the following info: Application criteria & eligibility Scholarship…

India’s High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NASSAU, The Bahamas — India’s High Commissioner to The Bahamas His Excellency M. Sevala Naik (centre left) paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, January 8, 2020 where he was greeted by Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux Isaacs and other officials of the Ministry.  Pictured from left during the courtesy call: Foreign Service…

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and The Republic of Belarus Establish Diplomatic Relations

9th December 2019- The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Republic of Belarus formalised diplomatic relation through the execution of a Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. . The signing ceremony was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic Belarus to the United Nations – New York. Her Excellency Ms. Sheila Carey,…