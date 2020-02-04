Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 72nd Anniversary of Independence

Posted on: February 4, 2020

 

The Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas congratulate the Government and people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on seventy-two (72) years of nationhood.

The Bahamas and Sri Lanka established diplomatic ties in 2005 and maintain cordial relations. Both countries are member states of the United Nations (UN) and the Commonwealth and use these fora for the advancement of international affairs.

The Bahamas offers best wishes for the continued success, health and security of Sri Lanka, and for the happiness, unity, and prosperity of its Government and people.

