India’s High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NASSAU, The Bahamas — India’s High Commissioner to The Bahamas His Excellency M. Sevala Naik (centre left) paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, January 8, 2020 where he was greeted by Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux Isaacs and other officials of the Ministry. Pictured from left during the courtesy call: Foreign Service Officer Meghan Cooper, Foreign Service Officer Kenneth Wallace Whitfield, Bahamas High Commissioner to India His Excellency Lowell Mortimer, His Excellency M. Sevala Naik, Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux Isaacs, Director-General Sharon Brennen-Haylock, and Undersecretary Eugene Newry. (BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)