The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and The Republic of Belarus Establish Diplomatic Relations

9th December 2019- The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Republic of Belarus formalised diplomatic relation through the execution of a Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. . The signing ceremony was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic Belarus to the United Nations – New York. Her Excellency Ms. Sheila Carey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations (right) and His Excellency Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations (left) during the signing ceremony.